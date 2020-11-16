Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel milling and paving project continues; lane closures expected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Work continues on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel’s milling and paving project.

Project officials said drivers should prepare for potential delays at the approach road area of Portal Island #3 at Chesapeake Channel Tunnel.

Officials said Allan Myers, Inc. has completed the milling and paving along the northern portion of the bridge-tunnel from #2 Island to #3 Island (known as “B” Trestle.)

They said the the dual lanes are now open to northbound traffic.

An alternating lane closure will be in place to allow for the repaving of Chesapeake Tunnel’s approach area.

They said the contractor will work around the clock and traffic control will provide a continuous 24-hour traffic escort through Chesapeake Tunnel and around the work zone until the work is done.

Drivers should give themselves extra travel time to allow for potential delays.

This portion of the project is expected to be complete by late afternoon on Friday, November 20. The final portions of the project on the southbound side are scheduled to occur in 2021.

For more information about the project, click here.

Latest Posts: