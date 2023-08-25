CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake was stuck in the open position for more than an hour Friday because of an electrical malfunction experienced during the opening.

This caused traffic delays in both directions. Traffic was being redirected around the road closure.

The city notified the public of the malfunction just after 1 p.m. Friday. Just after 2:30 p.m., an update stated that the bridge was back open in both directions. There will be a manual bridge opening at 3:30 p.m. that will last approximately 30 minutes to allow for maritime traffic to pass.