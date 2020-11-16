Centerville Turnpike Bridge ‘likely’ to be closed for months after being struck by passing barge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake says the Centerville Turnpike Bridge could be closed to traffic for “months” after a passing barge struck it this weekend.

The damage caused the bridge to be stuck open.

Engineers and inspectors were still assessing the damage on Monday to find the scope and extent of damage to the bridge’s infrastructure, the city wrote on Facebook Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board were both investigating the incident.

As of Monday, there was no timeline for how long the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic. Initial estimates indicate it will likely be closed for months.

Motorists should use the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway detour.

Anyone with information regarding this incident that could assist the Coast Guard in their investigation is asked to contact the Sector Virginia Command Center at 757-483-8567.

