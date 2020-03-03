Centerville Turnpike Bridge closure expected this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is scheduled to close during the weekend.

Chesapeake Public Works officials said it’s scheduled to close Saturday, March 7 at 5:30 a.m., through Sunday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m., to allow continuation of rehabilitation work at the bridge.

The bridge was closed for six months for road work. It reopened in the middle of last month.

RELATED: Centerville Turnpike Bridge to close for 6 months

DETOURS: On the south side of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge, take Mt. Pleasant Road to the Rt. 168 Great Bridge Bypass to Kempsville Road and Battlefield Blvd.

If you’re on the north side of the bridge, take Butts Station Road to Kempsville Road.

RELATED: Chesapeake antique store struggles during Centerville Turnpike Bridge closure