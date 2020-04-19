CBBT preparing for delays due to new traffic patterns beginning Sunday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning Sunday night on April 19, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel will be using new traffic patterns that are expected to cause delays.

These changes are the result of an ongoing bridge milling and repaving project. The possible delays may happen near the road area of Portal Island #4 at the Chesapeake Channel Tunnel.

Beginning this evening: change in traffic pattern on CBBT. Expect delays. https://t.co/LxFZQZ9F33 — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) April 19, 2020

Previous paving along the northern section from Island #4 to Fisherman Island (“C” Trestle) is complete.

Dual lanes are open to northbound traffic but according to officials, an alternating lane closure will be in place for the repaving of the Chesapeake Tunnel’s approach and replacement of the portal trench drain at Portal Island #4.

Beginning April 20, northbound travelers should drive with caution due to a single lane closure in place across “A” Trestle, beginning near the South Toll Plaza in Virginia Beach and continuing to the first island (Portal Island #1).

Traffic control will be working 24-hours including traffic escorts through the tunnel and motorists traveling this route should allow extra travel time.

It is not known the exact time the changes go in effect and more information can be found online.

