NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Campostella Bridge Rehabilitation Project began Monday, Nov. 6.

During the project, major structural components will be repaired to protect the bridge from deterioration.

More specifically, the work will include structural repairs to expansion joints, curb, sidewalk and railings and new reflective lane markings. A new latex modified concrete overlay and weatherproofing will also be applied to the deck elements.

Courtesy of the City of Norfolk Courtesy of the City of Norfolk Courtesy of the City of Norfolk

Construction is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should expect lane closures and stop and go traffic. Lane closures and traffic shifts will remain in place around the clock.

The project is scheduled to be complete by December 2024.

To find full details on the project and sign up for project update emails click here.