VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a brushfire on I-264 westbound closed down a lane and caused delays Saturday evening.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at mile marker 22.2 in Virginia Beach near Laskin Road.

As of about 8:15 p.m., all lanes were open and the incident was cleared.

Motorists can expect potential delays due to the fire.