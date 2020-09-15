Brief shutdown at intersection of Cape Henry Dr. and W. Great Neck Rd. Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Works announced the intersection of Cape Henry Drive and West Great Neck Road will be closed the evening of Tuesday, September 15, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. to complete work to a water line.

There will be warning signs about the road closure. If you need to access this area during this time frame, you are encouraged to find an alternate route.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.

The contractor for the job is Tidewater Utility Construction, Inc.

