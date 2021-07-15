Bridge over I-16 to be demolished after truck crash shifts it 6 feet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews closed down a portion of I-16 in Treutlen County Thursday morning after a truck crashed into the SR 86 bridge.

Officials say the impact from the large dump truck trailer shifted the bridge nearly 6 feet, something GDOT says many of its engineers have never seen before.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which Gov. Brian Kemp “a miracle.”

“I think obviously, this happening in the wee hours of the morning was a big part of that, but we’re lucky in that regard,” he added.

The governor said he’s been in touch with GDOT and local officials where traffic will be impacted in the coming days.

Both directions of the interstate remain closed from Exit 71 to Exit 78.

GDOT expects to reopen one lane in each direction on I-16 by this Saturday, with all lanes open by the following Saturday.

Until then, eastbound traffic is being directed through Soperton while westbound traffic is being routed through Adrian:

Westbound detour: Take Exit 78, turn right onto Highway 221 North, left onto US 80 West, travel through the town of Adrian, left onto SR 15, re-enter I-16 at Exit 71

Eastbound detour: Take Exit 71, turn right onto Highway 15, travel through Soperton, left onto SR 46, left onto SR 56, re-enter I-16 at Exit 78.

GDOT also urges drivers to consider other routes off of the interstate.

GDOT engineers and contractors plan to remove the dump trailer before demolishing the entire bridge.

Officials urge motorists to remain patient during the closure.

“Prepare for heavy traffic along detour routes and as always, make sure your seat belt is buckled,” the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety shared. “Focus on the road as much as possible if using navigation devices to find alternate routes.”

Correction: A previous version of this article had mislabeled the county of the incident.