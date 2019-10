NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All eastbound lanes of I-264 are now open at the Berkley Bridge after a malfunction Wednesday morning.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday morning, VDOT warned motorists to expect delays on I-264 with all eastbound lanes blocked.

There has been an incident delaying the closure of the bridge following the regularly scheduled 9 a.m. opening. Crews will be diverting traffic on I-264 EB to Exit 5 (Frederick Blvd/MLK Expy). #update https://t.co/YczkAu97kA — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) October 9, 2019

BIG YIKES!! ALL EB lanes at the Berkely Bridge are CLOSED right now because of a bridge malfunction. All WB lanes are open. Consider taking the Jordan Bridge instead. #10TimeSaverTraffic @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/rSDAFBznTu — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) October 9, 2019

Shortly before 10 a.m Wednesday., VDOT confirmed that the issue had been resolved and that traffic was moving in the eastbound lanes again.