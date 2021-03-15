Average gas prices continue to climb; now $2.69 in Hampton Roads

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP/WAVY) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 25 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.89.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month and surging prices on credits for a renewable fuel.

The price at the pump has climbed 72 cents since Nov. 20.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.86 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.48 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy reports that the Hampton Roads region saw gas prices rise 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69. According to their latest data, the lowest price per gallon anywhere in Virginia is $2.39 and the highest is selling for $3.29.

You can check for the lowest gas prices near you, at any time on WAVY.com.