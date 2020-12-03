Atlantic Avenue realignment project underway near Cavalier Hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The next time you drive down Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, near the newly-renovated Cavalier Hotel, you’ll notice some changes.

Crews are reconfiguring where Pacific Avenue meets Atlantic Avenue in front of the hotel.

Chopper 10 flew over the area on Dec. 2. The aerial view showed a construction wall along the road and crews actively working on the project.

When complete, Atlantic Avenue will end in a cul-de-sac.

Developer Bruce Thompson got the approval from Virginia Beach City Council to change the traffic pattern so pedestrians can get between the hotel and the new Marriott across the street easier.

Drivers will use 40th Street to connect between Atlantic and Pacific.

Gold Key | PHR, which is led by Thompson, is paying for the construction.

The realignment project has been in development for years.

Previous Coverage: