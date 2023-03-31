PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) provided an update on road closures and detours for the week of April 2-8.

** Note: VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads beginning at noon on Friday, April 7, until noon, Tuesday, April 11 for the Easter holiday.

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

Bridges & Tunnels

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64

Mobile, single-lane closures westbound April 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure eastbound April 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures westbound April 5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound April 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures northbound April 4-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting at 11:59 p.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17

Single-lane closure southbound April 2-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HRBT Expansion Project

For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels)

Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion

For additional information about lane closures and other project impacts, visit https://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp.

I-64, Express Lanes

Full closure in both directions April 3-6 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-264, Virginia Beach

Full closure of the off-ramps from I-264 east and west to Independence Boulevard north and south (exits 17 A/B) April 2-6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from Independence Boulevard north and south to I-264 east April 2-6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For information on other lane closures throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.