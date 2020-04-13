Tractor-trailer cab partially hanging off side of High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A crash on the High Rise Bridge on I-64 in Chesapeake has all westbound lanes blocked Monday morning.
VDOT cameras show a large emergency response.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 8:43 a.m. A tractor-trailer hit the wall of the bridge, causing the cab to end up partially hanging off the side and trapping the driver.
At 9:30 a.m., state police reported that the driver is alert and out of the cab.
VDOT, Chesapeake Fire and Rescue and State Police are all on scene working to remove the tractor-trailer from the bridge.
VDOT has set up a detour at Deep Creek Blvd.
Drivers should expect significant delays both westbound and eastbound in this area of I-64.
Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.
