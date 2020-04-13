Closings & Delays
Bread for Life Community Food Pantry

Tractor-trailer cab partially hanging off side of High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A crash on the High Rise Bridge on I-64 in Chesapeake has all westbound lanes blocked Monday morning.

VDOT cameras show a large emergency response.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 8:43 a.m. A tractor-trailer hit the wall of the bridge, causing the cab to end up partially hanging off the side and trapping the driver.

At 9:30 a.m., state police reported that the driver is alert and out of the cab.

VDOT, Chesapeake Fire and Rescue and State Police are all on scene working to remove the tractor-trailer from the bridge.

VDOT has set up a detour at Deep Creek Blvd.

Drivers should expect significant delays both westbound and eastbound in this area of I-64.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

  • VDOT photo
  • This image shows a tractor-trailer cab looking from beneath the High Rise Bridge, courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories