Tractor-trailer cab partially hanging off side of High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A crash on the High Rise Bridge on I-64 in Chesapeake has all westbound lanes blocked Monday morning.

VDOT cameras show a large emergency response.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 8:43 a.m. A tractor-trailer hit the wall of the bridge, causing the cab to end up partially hanging off the side and trapping the driver.

At 9:30 a.m., state police reported that the driver is alert and out of the cab.

VDOT, Chesapeake Fire and Rescue and State Police are all on scene working to remove the tractor-trailer from the bridge.

VDOT has set up a detour at Deep Creek Blvd.

Drivers should expect significant delays both westbound and eastbound in this area of I-64.

VDOT photo

This image shows a tractor-trailer cab looking from beneath the High Rise Bridge, courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department.

