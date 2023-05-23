HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign Monday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The campaign runs from May 22 until June 4 and reminds drivers and passengers to buckle up while traveling during the holiday weekend and to make other safe choices while on the road.

According to the NHTSA website, over 11,000 people were killed in vehicle crashes in 2021. Among people who were killed between the ages of 18 to 34, 59 percent were unbuckled.

Drivers who are on the road during the campaign can expect a heavier law enforcement presence. Those who would like to learn more about the campaign, visit the NHTSA website.