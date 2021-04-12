5 hurt after crash involving ambulance near Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach

Several people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a privately-owned ambulance near Sentara Princess Anne on April 12, 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a privately-owned ambulance near Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on Monday morning.

Police later clarified that five people in total were hurt. All had non life-threatening injuries.

No other details in the crash were available, but police said the ambulance was on its side.

Westbound Princess Anne Road was closed between Tiffany Lane and Concert Drive near Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Concert Drive was also closed between Rosemont Road and the hospital, but all roads later reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.