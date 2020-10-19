Vehicle fire closed all westbound lanes on HRBT Sunday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire closed all westbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel for a time Sunday night.

According to officials, first responders received a call about the fire just before 11:30 p.m.

511 Hampton Roads tweeted shortly after detailing where the incident took place.

Vehicle Fire: WB on I-64 at I-64 Tunnel-HRBT W in Norfolk. All WB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 11:34PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 19, 2020

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

