Vehicle fire closed all westbound lanes on HRBT Sunday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire closed all westbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel for a time Sunday night.
According to officials, first responders received a call about the fire just before 11:30 p.m.
511 Hampton Roads tweeted shortly after detailing where the incident took place.
10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
