Vehicle fire closed all westbound lanes on HRBT Sunday night

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire closed all westbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel for a time Sunday night.

According to officials, first responders received a call about the fire just before 11:30 p.m.

511 Hampton Roads tweeted shortly after detailing where the incident took place.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10