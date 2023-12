SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Motorists could expect delays on I-664 at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel Friday morning due to a disabled tractor-trailer.

As of 6:15 a.m., all lanes have been reopened, and traffic is now moving.

Around 5:37 a.m., VDOT stated that all northbound lanes were closed, and traffic backups were approximately 2.5 miles.

MMMBT northbound lanes closed (Courtesy: VDOT)

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route while crews work to clear the road.