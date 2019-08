YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – All eastbound lanes on I-64 are currently open after a crash Saturday morning.

UPDATE: As of 8:43 a.m., all eastbound lanes are now open.

According to a tweet posted from VDOT Hampton Roads, an early morning crash on Saturday is the cause of the traffic on mile marker 243.6.

Due to this incident, all eastbound lanes have been closed on I-64 at Exit 243 near Busch Gardens. Officials warn commuters to expect delays.