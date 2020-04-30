Major delays on I-64 in Newport News due to tractor-trailer crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – As rain fell on the region Thursday afternoon, State Police were busy responding to multiple accidents on Interstate 64.

As of 2:30 p.m., there were several crashes reported including one near Lee Hall in Newport News involving a tractor-trailer. All lanes in BOTH directions are closed.

Video provided by a WAVY viewer shows the front of the tractor-trailer stuck on top the barrier.

Meanwhile, troopers responded to another vehicle accident, on I-64 west in Hampton, near Settlers Landing. The west left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed.

There is also an accident working on I-264 in Portsmouth, near Greenwood Drive. VDOT says motorists can expect delays. The west right lane and right shoulder are closed.

