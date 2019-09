YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes on I-64 at Colonial Parkway are currently closed due to an accident early Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out by VDOT Hampton Roads, reports say the accident happened near Mile Marker 242 in York County around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Crash blocking all lanes on I-64 WB at Colonial Parkway. Detour in place. Expect delays. #HRtraffic https://t.co/5tEVNXA1M1 — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) September 21, 2019

At the moment, there are no official reports of possible injuries from the accident.

Officials warn motorists to expect delays.

Stay update with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.