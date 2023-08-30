HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – AAA wants to remind people how to stay safe on the road over the Labor Day weekend.

Holly Dalby is the AAA Tidewater Director of Public Affairs. She reminds drivers to stay engaged at the wheel.

“It is imperative that drivers remain alert so they can keep themselves and everyone else on the road safe this long weekend,” said Dalby.

They are offering insights into the best times to travel beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 30. See the suggested timeframes, below.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 : Travel before 7 a.m. Worst time to travel is between noon to 8 p.m.

: Travel before 7 a.m. Worst time to travel is between noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 : Travel before 7 a.m. Worst time to travel is between noon to 8 p.m.

: Travel before 7 a.m. Worst time to travel is between noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: Travel before 11 a.m. Worst time to travel is between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Travel before 11 a.m. Worst time to travel is between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2: Travel before 6 p.m. Worst time to travel is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Travel before 6 p.m. Worst time to travel is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Minimal travel expected.

Minimal travel expected. Monday, Sept. 4: Travel after 7 p.m. Worst time to travel is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With severe weather affecting the southeast, here are some tips for traveling, below.