PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – AAA is predicting an increase of travelers on the road for the 2023 holiday season.

According to AAA, 115.2 million travelers are expected to head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period, which is a 2.2% increase over last year’s numbers and the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000.

Around 3.19 million Virginians are expected to travel, which is a 2.3% increase over last year.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last yar, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

AAA is expecting nearly 104 million people to travel by car, which is a 1.8% increase compared to last year. 7.5 million people are predicted to travel by plane, surpassing 2019’s record of 7.3 million passengers.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says that Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 are predicted to be the most congested days on the road. Dec. 30 is also expected to be busier than normal as people will be heading back home from their holiday destinations.

“Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 20% longer this holiday season,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “In major metros, especially in Denver, Minneapolis, and Washington, DC, drivers could experience nearly double the typical delays. Avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps, local DOT notifications and 511 services to minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations.”

Best & Worst Times to Travel by Car: Date Worst travel time Best travel time Saturday, Dec. 23 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Before 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Monday, Dec. 25 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Tuesday, Dec. 26 1:00-5:00 p.m. Before 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 1:00-7:00 p.m. Before 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 2:00-8:00 p.m. Before 12:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 2:00-8:00 p.m. Before 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 5:00-7:00 p.m. Before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Monday, Jan. 01 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Source: INRIX