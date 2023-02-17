CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Traffic on I-95 in Caroline County was backed up about five miles Friday morning after a Costco truck caught on fire.

According to a tweet from VDOT Fredericksburg, the Costco truck caught on fire early Friday morning near mile marker 116 in Caroline and was carrying around 70,000 pounds of household goods.

The fire caused heavy congestion and backup on I-95 southbound as crews worked to clear the roadways.

VDOT said around 10:52 a.m. that all southbound lanes had been reopened and that the truck, along with the household goods it was carrying, was moved to the right shoulder south of exit 118 near Thornburg.

The shoulder remains closed as crews continue to clean up after the fire.