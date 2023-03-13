NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic was backed up for several hours Monday morning on I-664 following a multi-vehicle crash near the MMMBT.

According to Virginia State Police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:40 a.m. Monday on mile marker 4 of I-664 in Newport News near Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT).

The southbound lanes of I-664 near 35th street were temporarily closed. They reopened just after 7 a.m.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash. 10 On Your Side is still learning more including possible injuries reported following the crash.