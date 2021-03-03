3 injured in 4-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Suffolk

Four-vehicle crash on Route 58 in Suffolk March 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials said three people were injured — one seriously — in a four-vehicle crash on Route 58 Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk police and fire-rescue crews responded to the crash around 2 p.m. on Route 58 westbound at Bob Foeller Drive near the landfill Wednesday.

The crash involved three passenger vehicles and a dump truck.

Fire-rescue crews transported a man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. Another man and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, officials said.

Traffic was initially diverted onto the landfill off-ramp. Two lanes reopened after several vehicles were removed. All lanes were back open by 3:10 p.m.

