PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A three-car crash shut down Independence Blvd. at Shelton Road, just north of Northampton Blvd. near Shelton Park Elementary.

The call came in at 7:55 a.m. and police tweeted at 9:48 a.m. about the road closure. It was still closed as of 10 a.m.

Dispatchers couldn’t confirm if there were any injuries, but WAVY is working to learn more.

The public is asked to find alternate routes.