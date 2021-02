ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in serious injuries Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said Monday afternoon that they were on the scene of a crash in the 1000 block of South Church Street in Isle of Wight.

Police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. and resulted in “serious bodily injuries.” Police did not specify how many people were injured.

Troopers were on scene investigating as of 4:10 p.m.

