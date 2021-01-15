2 teenagers seriously injured in crash on the Eastern Shore

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two 16-year-olds sustained serious injuries in a crash Friday in Northampton County.

Virginia State Police responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash around 10 a.m. Friday on Cherrydale Drive between Perdue Road and Seaside Road.

The two teens were med-flighted from the scene, police said.

Police said initial investigation reveals that the driver of a 2008 Ford Explorer, a 16-year-old boy from Exmore, was traveling eastbound on Cherrydale Drive at a “high rate of speed.”

They lost control, ran off the road and struck an embankment.

The driver and his 16-year-old passenger, a boy from Cape Charles, were not wearing their seat belts.

Both were seriously injured and were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

State police troopers were still on scene investigating as of 3:30 p.m. Police said it was unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash as of that time.

