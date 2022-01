VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-wheeler hit the I-264 overpass along First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. according to dispatchers.

Virginia Beach Police said the truck was hauling equipment that was too tall to make it under the overpass.

Hours later, the truck remained stuck.

Virginia State Police will have a bridge inspector on scene once the vehicle is removed.

