15th View Street ramp onto I-64 west in Norfolk to close daily

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The gate for the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 64 at 15th View Street in Norfolk will be closed daily by May 28.

The City of Norfolk said Thursday the ramp will be closed daily from 12:30-6:30 p.m. to manage traffic flow.

When the gate is closed, drivers will need to use westbound on-ramps at 4th View Street, Tidewater Drive, and Granby Street.

In addition, concrete barriers will be installed by May 24 at the ramp to prevent drivers from being able to turn left from W. Ocean View Avenue onto the exit ramp from I-64 west.

The modifications by the City of Norfolk and Virginia Department of Transportation aim to “encourage safe driving behavior” and stop cut-through traffic during rush hour. They also aim to prevent wrong-way entry onto I-64 west.

The modifications will be in place throughout the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, which is slated for completion in 2024.

For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov/15thview or www.vdot.virginia.gov.