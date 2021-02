HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police responded to a series of multi-vehicle crashes Tuesday night.

Police said the crashes happened in the area of West Mercury Boulevard at Interstate 64.

Eleven vehicles were involved, and minor injuries were reported.

Drivers should expect delays.

Police did not release additional information as of 6:15 p.m.

Officers are investigating a series of multi-vehicle auto accidents in the area of W. Mercury Blvd. at I64. 11 vehicles total were involved. Minor injuries reported. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/szsAnGM6Jo — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 23, 2021

