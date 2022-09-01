NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy traffic is expected for the Old Dominion University verses Virginia Tech Game at S.B. Ballard Stadium this Friday night.

Those planning on going to the game or driving in the area should anticipate longer than normal drive times due to congestion. Parking is available, but limited, so early arrival is strongly suggested.

Traffic signs and crews will be out helping visitors navigate closures, but here’s what fans can expect on gameday for parking and other factors.











General Public Parking will be available on the campus of Old Dominion University in the Constant Center, 43rd and 45th Street garages, and in the parking garage located at 43rd and Bluestone Ave. Additional parking will be available in grass lots located on 40th and 39th Street.

Not just ODU will be impacted by the car congestion, but likely areas of downtown Norfolk as well.

Starting at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, fans will be welcomed to start tailgating, and gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m.

Please Note: Construction will be taking place on the Hampton Boulevard Bridge north of S.B Ballard Stadium on September 2. One lane on the Bridge will be closed during the game.

Click here for full-size maps of parking.

