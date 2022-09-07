HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Construction is moving ahead in the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project and drivers will start seeing some temporary traffic pattern changes as a result.

Starting September 9 at 9 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation says their contractor crews will continue with a series of lane closures and traffic shifts on I-264 east for bridge work.

Crews will implement a traffic shift, from the I-64 flyovers to just west of Witchduck Road (exit 16), that will split traffic on I-264 east into two lanes on the mainline and two lanes on the collector-distributor (CD) road.

The switch will last through Tuesday, September 13 at 5 a.m.

“The change will require all traffic planning to exit at Witchduck Road (exit 16) to use the collector-distributor lanes (outside set), via Military Highway – Chesapeake – Newtown Road (exits 13-14-15), instead of mainline I-264 east (inside set) while the center, triple-lane closure is in place.”

VDOT is asking drivers to avoid lane changes when driving through the work zone, as lane configurations may be temporarily changed.

Whether or not the work will move forward on schedule will depend on weather conditions.

