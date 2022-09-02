HAMPTON/NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The largest roadwork project in Virginia’s history is making major headway this fall season.

Rob Gianna is the project manager of the Hampton Roads Connector Partners. He’s overseen much of the latest developments taking place as part of the bridge-tunnel’s $3.8 billion expansion project.

He says marine work on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel is in overdrive as we head into the fall season with no thoughts of slowing down.

“From the expansion of the islands, to the facilities that were constructed on the islands to support the tunnel,” listed Gianna. “As well as the new marine bridges that are being constructed at both the North Trestle Bridge from Hampton to the North Island in the South Trestle Bridge from the South Island that are over Willoughby Spit.”

In late August, 10 On Your Side got a close up look from the water at the marine work being completed for the bridges being built.

“A lot of progress has been made in the last in the last year with all foundation work piles being installed, a lot of precast elements up,” said Gianna. “They’re all being produced in Virginia. Caps, girders and now we’ve, just last week, started pouring the the cast in place on the concrete deck, which is essentially the riding surface on top of the new marine bridges.”

So – what do these updates mean for drivers? Gianna said it means incoming lane shift and changes as early as the Spring 2023.

“We’re building a new four-lane eastbound structure for the north bridge, so basically going from Hampton to the North Island that’ll be the first traffic shift that the public notices,” he told 10 On Your Side. “The two lanes of existing eastbound traffic will be shifted over onto the new bridge.”

With an anticipated finished date of November 2025, the HRBT team is working towards the future with excitement as more milestones come into view.

