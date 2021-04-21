1 with life-threatening injuries after crash near Dorset Avenue in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Dorset Avenue. Dispatchers said the call came in around 5:50 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital.

As of 6:45 p.m., it was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Eastbound traffic on Virginia Beach Boulevard would be closed for about two hours, police said around 6:45 p.m.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

