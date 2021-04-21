1 with life-threatening injuries after crash near Dorset Avenue in VB

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Dorset Avenue. Dispatchers said the call came in around 5:50 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital.

As of 6:45 p.m., it was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

  • (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
  • (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
  • (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

Eastbound traffic on Virginia Beach Boulevard would be closed for about two hours, police said around 6:45 p.m.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10