1 taken to hospital after serious crash involving motorcycle on Dam Neck Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Virginia Beach said one person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a crash involving a motorcycle on Dam Neck Road.
Dispatchers said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at General Booth Boulevard and Dam Neck Road.
Images from the scene also showed an SUV that had driven through a storefront in the area.
Dam Neck Road between General Booth Boulevard and Corporate Landing Road was closed as of 6:25 p.m.
Drivers should take an alternate route.
