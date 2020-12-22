1 taken to hospital after serious crash involving motorcycle on Dam Neck Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Virginia Beach said one person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a crash involving a motorcycle on Dam Neck Road.

Dispatchers said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at General Booth Boulevard and Dam Neck Road.

Images from the scene also showed an SUV that had driven through a storefront in the area.

Dam Neck Road between General Booth Boulevard and Corporate Landing Road was closed as of 6:25 p.m.

Drivers should take an alternate route.

