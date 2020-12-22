1 taken to hospital after serious crash involving motorcycle on Dam Neck Road in VB

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Virginia Beach said one person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a crash involving a motorcycle on Dam Neck Road.

Dispatchers said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at General Booth Boulevard and Dam Neck Road.

Images from the scene also showed an SUV that had driven through a storefront in the area.

Dam Neck Road between General Booth Boulevard and Corporate Landing Road was closed as of 6:25 p.m.

Drivers should take an alternate route.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

  • (WAVY photo/Jeff Myers)
  • (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
  • (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
  • (WAVY photo/Jeff Myers)
  • (WAVY photo/Jeff Myers)
  • (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10