GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with a reported rollover on Tuesday morning in Gloucester County.

It happened around 7 a.m. at Route 17 and Hayes Road, per Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

One of the two vehicles involved in a crash on Route 17 in Gloucester County on Oct. 10, 2023 (Courtesy of Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

They say one patient was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.