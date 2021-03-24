1 suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 64 in upper James City County Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police say they received several distress calls just after 7 a.m. Wednesday about a vehicle in the median around mile-marker 227 on I-64 eastbound.

Troopers arrived to find a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander had run off the interstate into the wooded median and struck a tree.

The person, a male, was entrapped in the vehicle and had life-threatening injuries.

Med flight was called to the scene but couldn’t respond because of weather conditions.

The driver was instead removed from the vehicle and transported by ground to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

Police did not release the age of the driver.

The crash investigation is still ongoing, police said.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.