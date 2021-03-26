The Production Line: Behind the investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s extensive investigation into Dr. Javaid Perwaiz continued this week with the publication of the series’ eighth chapter, “The Production Line.”

In the latest episode of our exclusive series, “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” investigators Jason Marks, Kevin Romm, and Adrienne Mayfield dug into Perwaiz’ finances and discovered that the obstetrician-gynecologist made about $7 million by performing procedures and surgeries in the last seven years of his career.

Federal prosecutors said that wealth was the motivation behind the health insurance fraud scheme that Perwaiz orchestrated. He performed unnecessary procedures and surgeries on unsuspecting women and lied to health insurance providers about his work to “get as much money as possible,” federal prosecutor Elizabeth Yusi said.

“The Patients v. Perwaiz” is a 10-part series. A new episode will be published to WAVY.com every Thursday until April 8. To watch the first eight chapters of “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” click here.

In the recording above, which was originally streamed live on Friday, March 26, our team answered viewer questions about “Chapter 8: The Production Line.”