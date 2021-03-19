A Perwaiz Special: Behind the Investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks, Kevin Romm, and Adrienne Mayfield spent more than a year interviewing former patients of Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, including mothers who saw him as an obstetrician.

Perwaiz was a popular OB-GYN who ran a successful practice for almost 40 years before he was arrested by the FBI. He was charged with performing unnecessary procedures and surgeries on unsuspecting women to make money off of fraudulent insurance claims. A federal jury convicted him of more than 50 crimes in November 2020 and the sentencing phase of his trial is now expected to begin in May.

During our investigation, our team interviewed several mothers who believe that Perwaiz did not take adequate care of his littlest patients — their babies. We also interviewed a man who was delivered by Perwaiz and said he’s faced a lifetime of health issues that are connected to his birth.

In the seventh episode of our exclusive series, “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” our investigators share these patients’ birth stories and the difficulties they are facing as their children grow up.

"The Patients v. Perwaiz" is a 10-part series. A new episode will be published to WAVY.com every Thursday morning until April 8.

In the recording above, which was originally streamed live on Friday, March 19, our team answered viewer questions about “Chapter 7: A Perwaiz Special.”