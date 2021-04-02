A Failure of Action: Behind the investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s extensive investigation into Dr. Javaid Perwaiz continued this week with the publication of the series’ ninth chapter, “A Failure of Action.”

In the latest episode of our exclusive series, “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” investigators Jason Marks, Kevin Romm, and Adrienne Mayfield answer a question: Could healthcare authorities stopped the criminal OB-GYN before the FBI stepped in?

Our investigators discovered a long list of red flags that were raised by patients and nurses in the decades before Perwaiz was convicted of performing unnecessary procedures and surgeries on women to profit off of a health insurance fraud scheme. After confronting the Virginia Board of Medicine about their monitoring of Perwaiz’ career, our investigators sat down with a former Board member who discussed those red flags.

“The Patients v. Perwaiz” is a 10-part series. A new episode will be published to WAVY.com every Thursday until April 8. To watch the first nine chapters of “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” click here.

In the recording above, which was originally streamed live on Friday, April 2, our team answered viewer questions about “Chapter 9: A Failure of Action.”