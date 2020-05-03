Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Crews respond to fire on West Norfolk Road in Portsmouth
Top Stories
Vehicle crash on HRBT closed all westbound lanes Sunday night
Norfolk Public Schools holds special ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’ lunch and community parade
Costco limiting meat purchases due to high demand
NN Library provides free WiFi hotspots at select locations beginning Monday
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Yes We’re Open
Frontline Heroes
Virtual Food Drive
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
NFL Draft
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Senior Send-off
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Celebrating The Class of 2020
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
vsp
Saturday night police pursuit ends in crash; occupants fled on foot
Don't Miss
Celebrating the Class of 2020
Trending stories
Virginians not staying socially distant and staying at home, data says
Virginia COVID-19 May 3 update: Nearly 900 confirmed cases with 44 deaths
Hampton man charged with DUI following fatal, multi-vehicle accident Saturday evening
Virginia Beach reminds community beaches are still closed, fines can be issued for violations
Norfolk Police: Man suffering serious injuries following officer-involved shooting
Video