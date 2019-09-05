Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Back to School
Top Stories
Caught on cam: Out-of-control trailer hits firefighters
Top Stories
Localities call for Zone A evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Norfolk neighborhood
Police: Port of Virginia worker missing from Hampton
Access to Wright Memorial Bridge in Dare County to be restricted to emergency personnel
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Hurricane Dorian
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
High School
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
NFL Washington
The Big Game
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Back to School
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation School Supplies
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Previous Alert
1
of
/
161
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court
1
of
/
161
Closings
Accomack County Public Schools
2
of
/
161
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services
3
of
/
161
Closings
Albemarle School
4
of
/
161
Closings
Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy
5
of
/
161
Closings
Atlantic Shores Christian School
6
of
/
161
Closings
Auxiliary Systems Incorporated
7
of
/
161
Closings
Bertie County Courts (NC)
8
of
/
161
Closings
Bertie County Public Schools
9
of
/
161
Closings
Bon Secours Care-A-Van
10
of
/
161
Closings
Brilliant Stars Preschool
11
of
/
161
Closings
Broadwater Academy
12
of
/
161
Closings
Bullfrogs and Butterflies
13
of
/
161
Closings
Cape Henry Collegiate School
14
of
/
161
Closings
Center for Child & Family Services
15
of
/
161
Closings
Centura College Chesapeake Campus
16
of
/
161
Closings
Centura College Norfolk Campus
17
of
/
161
Closings
Centura College Virginia Beach Campus
18
of
/
161
Closings
Chesapeake Bay Academy
19
of
/
161
Closings
Chesapeake Christian Academy
20
of
/
161
Closings
Chesapeake Public Schools
21
of
/
161
Closings
Chowan University
22
of
/
161
Closings
Christ the King School
23
of
/
161
Closings
Chrysler Museum of Art
24
of
/
161
Closings
City of Hampton
25
of
/
161
Closings
College of the Albemarle - All Campuses
26
of
/
161
Closings
Court Street Academy
27
of
/
161
Closings
Creative World School River Walk
28
of
/
161
Closings
Currituck County Courts
29
of
/
161
Closings
Currituck County Public Schools
30
of
/
161
Closings
Da Vita Princess Anne
31
of
/
161
Closings
Damco Distribution Services, Inc
32
of
/
161
Closings
Dare County Public Schools
33
of
/
161
Closings
DaVita Camelot Dialysis
34
of
/
161
Closings
DaVita Harbour View Dialysis
35
of
/
161
Closings
DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center
36
of
/
161
Closings
DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center
37
of
/
161
Closings
DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center
38
of
/
161
Closings
Denbigh Baptist Christian School
39
of
/
161
Closings
Denbigh Christian Academy
40
of
/
161
Closings
Eastern Shore Community College
41
of
/
161
Closings
Eastern Virginia Medical School
42
of
/
161
Closings
ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus
43
of
/
161
Closings
ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach
44
of
/
161
Closings
Edenton-Chowan Schools
45
of
/
161
Closings
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
46
of
/
161
Closings
Faith Outreach Education Center
47
of
/
161
Closings
First Landing State Park
48
of
/
161
Closings
Fortis College-Norfolk
49
of
/
161
Closings
Gates County Offices
50
of
/
161
Closings
Gates County Public Schools
51
of
/
161
Closings
Gates County Transportation System
52
of
/
161
Closings
Ghent Montessori School
53
of
/
161
Closings
Gloria Dei Lutheran School
54
of
/
161
Closings
Gloucester County Public Schools
55
of
/
161
Closings
Goodwill Industries
56
of
/
161
Closings
Great Bridge Christian Academy
57
of
/
161
Closings
Greenbrier Christian Academy
58
of
/
161
Closings
Greenwood Christian Academy
59
of
/
161
Closings
Groomed for Greatness Learning Center
60
of
/
161
Closings
Hampton Christian Schools
61
of
/
161
Closings
Hampton Circuit Court
62
of
/
161
Closings
Hampton General District Court
63
of
/
161
Closings
Hampton JRD Court
64
of
/
161
Closings
Hampton Public Schools
65
of
/
161
Closings
Hampton Roads Academy
66
of
/
161
Closings
Hertford County Courts (NC)
67
of
/
161
Closings
Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy
68
of
/
161
Closings
ICPTA
69
of
/
161
Closings
Indian Creek Correctional Center
70
of
/
161
Closings
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
71
of
/
161
Closings
J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc.
72
of
/
161
Closings
Jarvisburg Christian Academy
73
of
/
161
Closings
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
74
of
/
161
Closings
Lawrence Academy
75
of
/
161
Closings
London Bridge Trading Company
76
of
/
161
Closings
Mathews County Public Schools
77
of
/
161
Closings
Middlesex County Public Schools
78
of
/
161
Closings
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
79
of
/
161
Closings
NAS Oceana-Dam Neck
80
of
/
161
Closings
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
81
of
/
161
Closings
Naval Station Norfolk
82
of
/
161
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, HQ
83
of
/
161
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, NWA
84
of
/
161
Closings
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
85
of
/
161
Closings
Navy Exchange Service Command
86
of
/
161
Closings
New Horizons Regional Education Centers
87
of
/
161
Closings
Newport News Circuit Court
88
of
/
161
Closings
Newport News JDR Court
89
of
/
161
Closings
Newport News Public Schools
90
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk Academy
91
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk Christian School
92
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office
93
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk Collegiate School
94
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk Federal Building
95
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk General District Court
96
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk JDR District Court
97
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk Public Schools
98
of
/
161
Closings
Norfolk State University
99
of
/
161
Closings
Northampton County Public Schools (VA)
100
of
/
161
Closings
Northampton County Schools (NC)
101
of
/
161
Closings
Oak & Lily Academy
102
of
/
161
Closings
Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare
103
of
/
161
Closings
Old Dominion University
104
of
/
161
Closings
Pasquotank County Offices
105
of
/
161
Closings
Paul D. Camp Community College
106
of
/
161
Closings
Perquimans County Public Schools
107
of
/
161
Closings
Perry Auto Group
108
of
/
161
Closings
Plan Bee Academy
109
of
/
161
Closings
Playtime Learning Center
110
of
/
161
Closings
Poquoson City Public Schools
111
of
/
161
Closings
Portsmouth Catholic Regional School
112
of
/
161
Closings
Portsmouth Christian Schools
113
of
/
161
Closings
Portsmouth Circuit Courts
114
of
/
161
Closings
Portsmouth City Museums
115
of
/
161
Closings
Portsmouth City Offices
116
of
/
161
Closings
Portsmouth General District Court
117
of
/
161
Closings
Portsmouth JDR Court
118
of
/
161
Closings
Portsmouth Public Schools
119
of
/
161
Closings
Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services
120
of
/
161
Closings
Primrose School at Cahoon Commons
121
of
/
161
Closings
Primrose School of Virginia Beach South
122
of
/
161
Closings
READY Academy Christian School
123
of
/
161
Closings
Regent University
124
of
/
161
Closings
Rollingwood Academy
125
of
/
161
Closings
Saint Leo University-SHRC
126
of
/
161
Closings
Saint Patrick Catholic School
127
of
/
161
Closings
Sentara College of Health Sciences
128
of
/
161
Closings
Shore Christian Academy
129
of
/
161
Closings
Southampton Academy
130
of
/
161
Closings
Southeastern Public Service Authority
131
of
/
161
Closings
St. Brides Correctional Center
132
of
/
161
Closings
St. Gregory the Great School
133
of
/
161
Closings
St. Matthew's School
134
of
/
161
Closings
St. Pius X
135
of
/
161
Closings
Star of the Sea Catholic School
136
of
/
161
Closings
Strelitz International Academy
137
of
/
161
Closings
Suffolk Christian Academy
138
of
/
161
Closings
Suffolk Public Schools
139
of
/
161
Closings
Sussex I & II Prisons
140
of
/
161
Closings
Tecnico Corporation
141
of
/
161
Closings
The Mariners' Museum
142
of
/
161
Closings
The Williams School
143
of
/
161
Closings
Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses
144
of
/
161
Closings
Tidewater Community College
145
of
/
161
Closings
Tidewater Physicians for Women
146
of
/
161
Closings
TowneBank
147
of
/
161
Closings
Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News
148
of
/
161
Closings
U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center
149
of
/
161
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Newport News
150
of
/
161
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk
151
of
/
161
Closings
Unique Little Hands
152
of
/
161
Closings
Veritas Christian Academy
153
of
/
161
Closings
Victory Christian School
154
of
/
161
Closings
Virginia Beach Friends School
155
of
/
161
Closings
Virginia Beach Public Schools
156
of
/
161
Closings
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
157
of
/
161
Closings
Warwick River Christian School
158
of
/
161
Closings
WMBG-JCC Public Schools
159
of
/
161
Closings
York County Public Schools
160
of
/
161
Closings
Young Musicians of Virginia
161
of
/
161
Virginia Beach Fishing Center
Boat owners say they plan to ‘ride out’ Dorian on Southside
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads