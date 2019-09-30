Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk NAS
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Chesapeake police say they know 2014 murder suspect; victim’s mother asks: why no arrest?
Top Stories
Moms-to-be line up to try ‘labor-inducing burger’
Virginia girl recants accusation that classmates cut her dreadlocks
‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery in Florida
VB superintendent claims school board members who opposed contract extension have been ‘abusive’
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Hurricane
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Friday Night Flights
Tides
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Hispanic Heritage Month
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
High School Football Athlete of the Week
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Virginia 3rd District
Candidate Profile: Herbert C. “Herb” Jones (3rd District)
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Hampton woman dies after being attacked by her own dog
Popular heartburn drug Zantac pulled off market
Amtrak offering $10 tickets to celebrate 10 years in Virginia
Police: 3 people injured in stabbing incident outside Chesapeake courthouse
‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery in Florida