USS Cole Attack
Remembering the USS Cole bombing one year later
Video
USS Cole attack: One year later memorial coverage
Video
Military Minute: USS Cole Memorial at Naval Station Norfolk
Video
Ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk honors fallen sailors on 19th anniversary of USS Cole attack
Video
Mother who lost son in USS Cole bombing using new post to help other families struck by tragedy
Video
More USS Cole Attack Headlines
CNN: Airstrike kills terrorist behind 2000 bombing of USS Cole
Video
USS Cole victims remembered 18 years after attack
Video
Special Report: A Mother’s Monumental Mission
Video
