Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Back to School
Top Stories
NAS Oceana looks to partner with developers, open up more of base to public
Top Stories
Local developer Armada Hoffler withdraws proposal for Portsmouth waterfront redevelopment
Science Museum of Va. turns ‘global issue into a backyard solution’ with federal grant money
Judiciary Committee questions Lewandowski in first impeachment investigation hearing
VB Schools uses high school program to recruit future educators, ward off potential teacher shortage
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Hurricane
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Friday Night Flights
Tides
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Back to School
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Hispanic Heritage Month
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
High School Football Athlete of the Week
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
US navy
NAS Oceana looks to partner with developers, open up more of base to public
***EXPERTS***
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Man facing murder charges in fatal Hampton, Newport News shootings; father turns son in to police
Police seek suspect after woman killed, man hurt in Newport News shooting
Man arrested in connection to physical, sexual assault in Newport News
CA: Officer’s use of force justified in deadly police-involved shooting, family plans to sue
Local developer Armada Hoffler withdraws proposal for Portsmouth waterfront redevelopment