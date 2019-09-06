Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Back to School
Top Stories
Hurricane Dorian washes away portion of Avalon Pier in OBX
Top Stories
City of Virginia Beach: “Flood water might be poopy water”
Video: Flooding in Norfolk’s E. Ocean View neighborhood
Video: Dorian damage in Colonial Place in Norfolk
Norfolk-based U.S. Navy target practice boat found floating off coast of Ireland
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Hurricane Dorian
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
High School
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
NFL Washington
The Big Game
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Back to School
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation School Supplies
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
9
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
1st Advantage FCU
1
of
/
9
Closings
Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc
2
of
/
9
Closings
Canon Virginia, Inc.
3
of
/
9
Closings
Lynnhaven Mall
4
of
/
9
Closings
Norfolk Collegiate School
5
of
/
9
Closings
Portsmouth City Museums
6
of
/
9
Closings
Sussex I & II Prisons
7
of
/
9
Closings
VA Institute of Marine Sciences
8
of
/
9
Closings
Virginia Wesleyan University
9
of
/
9
U.S. Navy
Norfolk-based U.S. Navy target practice boat found floating off coast of Ireland
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
“Dangerous and illegal”: People spotted driving on the VB Boardwalk
Live Dorian Updates: Floodwaters wreaking havoc across the region
City of Virginia Beach: “Flood water might be poopy water”
Closings
Gallery: Hurricane Dorian damage and flooding reports in OBX, Hampton Roads