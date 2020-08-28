Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Back to School
Clear the Shelters
Courageous Conversations
Operation School Supplies
Top Stories
Dominion Energy workers prep for Tropical Storm Laura
Video
UVA moves forward with in-person fall semester after 2-week delay
Husband, three others charged in Henry County, Virginia murder
Video
Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to five swift water rescues since May 20, evacuated more than 100 from Roanoke Ramada Inn during Thursday flooding
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Back to School
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
tropical storm laura
Dominion Energy workers prep for Tropical Storm Laura
Video
Trending Stories
Virginia August 28 COVID-19 update: 1,013 new cases, 23 new deaths; 6 deaths in Hampton Roads
Family calls for justice after month-old baby and her mother shot in Norfolk
Video
VBPD officer charged with illegal drug possession may be flight risk, investigators say
Blog: Laura Is Mainly A Rainmaker Now. Could Impact Us Saturday.
Video
Lightning strike blamed for fire that destroyed historic Chesapeake church
Video
Don't Miss
Clear the Shelters
Operation School Supplies accepting online donations for 2020