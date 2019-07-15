Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Welfare check leads to double homicide investigation in Virginia Beach
Top Stories
Memorial tree for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin goes up in flames
Fields sentenced to life plus 419 years for Charlottesville car attack
Suffolk police officer charged with domestic assault
Stars and personalities remember boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
ODU Football
High School
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Clear the Shelters
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: Catfish and Crawfish Etouffee
Top Stories
Movie Review: Stuber
New Season, New Floors
Military Minute: Cruise Ship Rescue
Discovering Hampton Roads: Attucks Theatre
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
WAVY TV Schedule
Alexa
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Local boxing legend Pernell Whitaker killed in Northampton Boulevard crash
tropical depression
Blog: Barry Now A Rainmaker. Locally, Building Heat.
Don't Miss
Join Team WAVY for the ASYMCA Mud Run
Help WAVY Clear the Shelters
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide